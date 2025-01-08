Premium content
Published Jan 8, 2025
Transfer hot board, 6.0
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The transfer market exploded Dec. 9 with hundreds of players who entered the portal.

Some players who had already graduated or had their coaches leave or get fired were able to enter the portal early.

Here is a look a the players that NC State has offered so far from the portal.

Committed to NC State

NC State lands Utah State tackle Teague Andersen

Utah State OT transfer Teague Andersen fills crucial need at NC State

Purdue OL transfer Jalen Grant latest to pick NC State

Purdue OL transfer Jalen Grant ready to lend helping hand

New NC State TE Cody Hardy ready to go to work

NC State lands coveted tight end Cody Hardy of Elon

Temple CB Jamel Johnson is transferring to NC State

Jamel Johnson looking forward to new challenges at NC State

Norfolk State LB A.J. Richardson transferring to NC State

Missouri CB transfer Jaren Sensabaugh lands at NC State

NC State lands interior lineman Brock Stukes

New NC State center Brock Stukes has big goals

NC State lands Temple OLB Tra Thomas

Unique bond reunites OLB Tra Thomas and DC D.J. Eliot at NC State

