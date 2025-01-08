Transfer hot board, 6.0

The transfer market exploded Dec. 9 with hundreds of players who entered the portal.
Some players who had already graduated or had their coaches leave or get fired were able to enter the portal early.
Here is a look a the players that NC State has offered so far from the portal.
Committed to NC State
NC State lands Utah State tackle Teague Andersen
Utah State OT transfer Teague Andersen fills crucial need at NC State
Purdue OL transfer Jalen Grant latest to pick NC State
Temple CB Jamel Johnson is transferring to NC State