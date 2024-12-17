NC State lands Utah State tackle Teague Andersen

NC State got its transfer portal class kick-started by landing Utah State sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen on Tuesday.

Andersen is the son BYU great Jason Andersen, who played in the NFL from 1998-2002. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague and offensive coordinator Robert Anae both have extensive backgrounds at BYU and the state of Utah, but neither overlapped Jason Andersen.

Teague Andersen originally picked Utah State over offers from Air Force, Army, Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Marshall and Troy, coming out of Eagle Mountain (Utah) Lehi High. Andersen officially visited Penn State on the first half of the weekend, and then he made his way to Raleigh. He previously checked out Houston (Dec. 9), Missouri (Dec. 10) and Kansas State (Dec. 11).

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder had a bumpy redshirt sophomore year. Utah State coach Blake Anderson was fired July 2, 2024, and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling became the interim coach and went 4-8.

Utah State hired former BYU, Virginia and most recently New Mexico coach Bronco Mendenhall, but Andersen remained in the transfer portal after entering Dec. 2.

Andersen redshirted in 2022, and he started seven of 12 games he played in in 2023 — five starts at right tackle, one start at left tackle and one start at center. He played 660 snaps and posted 22 knockdowns.

Andersen played 788 snaps this season, and had the best Pro Football Focus grade on the offense with 68.1. He also graded out at 81.3 in pass blocking and allowed two sacks and nine quarterback pressures.