Unique bond reunites OLB Tra Thomas and DC D.J. Eliot at NC State

Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot made such an impact in his one year coaching junior outside linebacker Tra Thomas at Temple, that they have reunited at NC State.

Thomas was offered by NC State on Dec. 28, quickly made an official visit this weekend and committed Monday. He is joined by his Temple cornerback teammate Jamel Johnson in making the move to Raleigh.

Thomas figures it was fate that he’d become available right when Eliot was hired by the Wolfpack. He hopes to have two years of eligibility remaining and already has his degree in Adult and Organizational Development (AOD).