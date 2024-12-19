New NC State center Brock Stukes has big goals

When sophomore interior offensive lineman Brock Stukes entered the transfer portal Dec. 9, his phone didn’t ring and his email didn’t ping.

Stukes was a little nervous, but he planned on betting on himself after an injury-shortened season. Colleges did learn about his potential, and soon NC State responded. He took a trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, saw enough of the program and knew he was ready to commit, which he did Wednesday.

Stukes had offers from NC State, Marshall, Charleston Southern and Jackson State since entering the transfer portal Dec. 9.