Temple CB Jamel Johnson is transferring to NC State

Johnson was impressed with what he saw and picked NC State on Monday, adding depth to a reworked secondary. NCSU had landed Missouri freshman Jaren Sensabough earlier in the day Sunday.

NC State offered former Temple junior cornerback Jamel Johnson on Friday, and he quickly set up an official visit this past weekend.

Johnson had earned offers from NC State, Liberty, Houston, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State, Southern Mississippi, Connecticut, UTEP, Arkansas State, Massachusetts and UNLV.

The 5-11, 195-pounder from Covington (Ga.) Alcovy High played his first two years at Charleston Southern. He had 18 tackles and four interceptions in eight games his freshman year at Charleston Southern. He then followed up with 47 tackles and a sack in 11 games his sophomore campaign.

Johnson made the move to Temple, where he played with fellow NCSU transfer target Tra Thomas, who also officially visited this weekend.

Johnson had 47 tackles, nine passes broken up and two interceptions this season. He had interceptions against both Tulsa and Tulane.

Temple went 3-9, but Johnson had the second best grade on the defense per Pro Football Focus with 77.3. Opposing teams targeted him 46 times and caught 17 passes.

Johnson had 43 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions, his senior year at Alcovy High.