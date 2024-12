Elon junior tight end Cody Hardy entered the transfer portal Dec. 9, and it got intense the last 11 days.

Hardy officially visited NC State on Wednesday and Thursday, and he knew on his way home that playing for the Wolfpack was the move.

The 6-foot-5, 271-pounder gives NC State five scholarship tight ends, though two of them are flex receivers in junior Justin Joly and incoming freshman Preston Douglas.