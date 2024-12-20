NC State lands coveted tight end Cody Hardy of Elon

NC State has been searching high and low for an additional tight end in the transfer portal. Elon junior tight end Cody Hardy officially visited NC State this week and will be moving 45 east for his next chapter in college football. He picked the Wolfpack on Friday.

Elon junior tight end Cody Hardy is transferring to NC State. (Photo by Elon Athletics)

The 6-5, 271-pound Hardy caught six passes for 36 yards and one touchdown this season. Hardy had four catches for 27 yards his sophomore year. Hardy attended Monroe (N.C.) Parkwood High and had 488 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns on offense and he had 229 tackles and 11 sacks in his prep career. He also won a state title in wrestling his junior year. Hardy has earned offers in the last week from NC State, Auburn, Illinois, Mississippi State, Houston, Memphis, Cincinnati and Ohio State.