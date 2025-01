Sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen might be NC State’s most important transfer addition.

The Utah State transfer will help create a few things along the offensive line. He will allow redshirt sophomore Jacarrius Peak to take over at left tackle, which he played in the Military Bowl against East Carolina. Andersen also has versatility to play multiple positions if need be.

Andersen said he could tell how much NC State wanted him. He plans to major in communications.