Temple junior cornerback Jamel Johnson was offered by NC State on Friday, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Monday.

Johnson entered his official visit this Saturday and Sunday not having any connections to NC State, but he went in with open eyes. Johnson, who played his first two years at Charleston Southern, played at NC State in his second college game Sept. 10, 2022. NC State won 55-3 and Johnson played six snaps, but it was a good learning lesson.