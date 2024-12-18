NC State lands interior lineman Brock Stukes

NC State found some offensive line depth right down the road.
NC State landed 6-foot-3, 317-pound Brock Stukes of North Carolina A&T, who played four games at left guard and one at center.
Stukes had a Pro Football Focus grade of 62.2, with 80.2 on pass blocking and 56.4 on run blocking. He played 344 snaps in five games at guard.
Stukes attended prep powerhouse Oscar F. Smith High in Chesapeake, Va., which is also one of the high schools NCSU freshman cornerback Asaad Brown attended.
Stukes played 288 snaps his freshman year in 2023.
Stukes had offers from NC State, Marshall, Charleston Southern and Jackson State since entering the transfer portal Dec. 9.
