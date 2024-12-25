Norfolk State LB A.J. Richardson transferring to NC State

NC State lost three linebackers in the transfer portal, but added a key piece, who is also an in-state talent.
Norfolk State sophomore linebacker A.J. Richardson officially visited NC State and picked the Wolfpack after the trip.
Richardson racked up 82 tackles (23 solo) with one sack and one interception his sophomore year at Norfolk State. He had 18 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two sacks against Towson on Oct. 12. He had at least 10 tackles in four games.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder earned FCS freshman All-American honors in 2023. He was named second-team All-MEAC, and started seven games out of 11 that he played in, recording 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Richardson attended Kings Mountain (N.C.) High and had 92 tackles and 15 sacks his senior year.
Richardson has offers from NC State, Massachusetts, UTEP, Tennessee Tech, Alcorn State, East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb.
Richardson picked Norfolk State over Presbyterian, Gardner-Webb, Winston-Salem State, Catawba, Virginia-Wise, Livingstone, Saint Augustine, North Carolina-Pembroke, Concord, Charleston, Shaw and Emory & Henry.
