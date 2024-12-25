Norfolk State LB A.J. Richardson transferring to NC State

NC State lost three linebackers in the transfer portal, but added a key piece, who is also an in-state talent.

Norfolk State sophomore linebacker A.J. Richardson officially visited NC State and picked the Wolfpack after the trip.

Richardson racked up 82 tackles (23 solo) with one sack and one interception his sophomore year at Norfolk State. He had 18 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two sacks against Towson on Oct. 12. He had at least 10 tackles in four games.