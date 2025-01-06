NC State lands Temple OLB Tra Thomas

Thomas played for Eliot in 2022 and officially visited the Wolfpack this weekend, and he pulled the trigger after entering the transfer portal Dec. 28.

Temple senior outside linebacker Tra Thomas trusts new NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot , and that has led to a quick commitment.

The Wolfpack offered Thomas the day the squad was playing in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. Thomas is from Millersville (Md.) Old Mill High, and played one year at Independence C.C. in Kansas his freshman year, and then transferred to Temple. Due to his time in junior college, he was just rewarded an extra year of eligibility.

The 6-4, 230-pound Thomas made the move from outside linebacker to defensive end for his redshirt sophomore year in 2023. He has a combined 58 tackles and five sacks. The Owls went 9-27 during his three years in Philadelphia. Thomas suffered a season-ending injury four games into his sophomore year at Temple.

During his stint at Independence C.C. the Rivals.com two-star prospect earned offers from Massachusetts, Incarnate Word, South Florida, Buffalo, Morgan State, Texas State, Kansas, Texas-San Antonio, Utah State, SMU, Western Kentucky, Akron and he eventually picked Temple.

NC State returns middle linebacker Caden Fordham, and outside linebackers Kamal Bonner, Sean Brown and Kelvon McBride.