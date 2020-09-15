TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 15

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruiting commits and targets in the updated Rivals150
• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State's offensive depth chart for game one versus Wake
• The Wolfpacker — Transcript: NC State coach Dave Doeren pre-Wake Forest press conference
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football depth chart: Game 1
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State coach Dave Doeren previews Wake Forest game week
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football linebacker Louis Acceus out for the season
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 1
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore earns the No. 1 jersey
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 5
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 team captains
• The Wolfpacker — Takeaways from week one of the ACC
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football's Dave Doeren previews game against Wake Forest
• Technician —Wolfpack offense looks to start season hot against Demon Deacon defense
• GoPack.com —ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 4, Episode 2
• GoPack.com — Three Men’s Soccer Matches Picked Up By ACC Network
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
2021 NC State hoops commit Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) was one of the biggest risers in the latest Rivals150 rankings.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) September 14, 2020
The 6-3 combo guard from Farmville (N.C.) jumped 27 spots to No. 99 overall nationally and is now a 4⭐️.
📹: @JamieShaw5 https://t.co/cyceAJt9Mb
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University ❤️🐺#HTT @CoachMac38 @coachdixon54 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/c6B1ZDF2dA— Dainsus Miller (@DainsusM) September 14, 2020
3️⃣ chances to watch us on national TV this season 💪💪💪#GoPack // #90MinutePartyhttps://t.co/wTqTdABq0m— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) September 14, 2020
Another 8 pm kickoff on @accnetwork for week ✌️#HTT pic.twitter.com/KGJvLFZUcY— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 14, 2020
We won't have @Louis2Acceus on the field, but he'll continue to have an impact on our program.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 14, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/b63782OoNP#HTT pic.twitter.com/r3Yil01vCL
Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson, who now has 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards during his nine-year NFL career, joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only players in NFL history with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook