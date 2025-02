Zavion Griffin-Haynes has had the spotlight shine on him for over the last year.

Griffin-Haynes was offered by NC State on April 24, 2024, and has sprinted up the recruiting rankings. Rivals.com has the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder at No. 93 overall in the class of 2026, No. 6 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 8 edge defensive end nationally.

It’s a lofty status for the Rolesville (N.C.) High standout, who attended NC State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1.