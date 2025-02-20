Published Feb 20, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 20
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — UNC sprints past NC State 97-73 to sweep season series

The Wolfpack Central — Video — UNC coach Hubert Davis after defeating NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down first-half woes

The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Jaire Richburg setting up official visits

The Wolfpack Central — NC State locks in official visit with DB Dana Greenhow

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts says Wolfpack is not proud of loss to UNC, but not ‘embarrassed’

Raleigh News & Observer —Total domination: Three takeaways from UNC basketball’s lopsided win over rival NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —UNC hired a law firm to explore leaving the ACC. Now it’s being sued for keeping it quiet

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: North Carolina defeats N.C. State in college basketball rivalry game

Fayetteville Observer — Observations from UNC basketball's snow-day blowout vs. NC State

Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: UNC basketball players discuss win vs NC State

Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: Kevin Keatts talks NC State loss at UNC

Fayetteville Observer — UNC basketball's Seth Trimble says NC State 'wanted no part' of Tar Heels' full-court press

Technician — NC State men’s golf climbs to seventh place in final round at Watersound Invitational

Technician — NC State softball takes commanding victory 4-0 over Elon

Technician — No. 12 NC State baseball blows three-run lead in the ninth with Dudan on the mound

GoPack.com — Pack Drops Road Contest at UNC

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host The Marucci Classic

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men’s Relay Secures Gold, McCarty Claims ACC Championship

GoPack.com — Coach Moore Named on Coach of the Year Watch List

Social media posts of the day

