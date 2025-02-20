Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — UNC sprints past NC State 97-73 to sweep season series
The Wolfpack Central — Video — UNC coach Hubert Davis after defeating NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down first-half woes
The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Jaire Richburg setting up official visits
The Wolfpack Central — NC State locks in official visit with DB Dana Greenhow
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts says Wolfpack is not proud of loss to UNC, but not ‘embarrassed’
Raleigh News & Observer —Total domination: Three takeaways from UNC basketball’s lopsided win over rival NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —UNC hired a law firm to explore leaving the ACC. Now it’s being sued for keeping it quiet
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: North Carolina defeats N.C. State in college basketball rivalry game
Fayetteville Observer — Observations from UNC basketball's snow-day blowout vs. NC State
Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: UNC basketball players discuss win vs NC State
Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: Kevin Keatts talks NC State loss at UNC
Fayetteville Observer — UNC basketball's Seth Trimble says NC State 'wanted no part' of Tar Heels' full-court press
Technician — NC State men’s golf climbs to seventh place in final round at Watersound Invitational
Technician — NC State softball takes commanding victory 4-0 over Elon
Technician — No. 12 NC State baseball blows three-run lead in the ninth with Dudan on the mound
GoPack.com — Pack Drops Road Contest at UNC
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host The Marucci Classic
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men’s Relay Secures Gold, McCarty Claims ACC Championship
GoPack.com — Coach Moore Named on Coach of the Year Watch List
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
