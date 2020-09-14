Acceus started all eight games he played last fall and had 50 tackles, including seven for loss and 4.5 sacks. The latter was third most on the team last season. Acceus was the ACC Linebacker of the Week when he had 14 tackles and three sacks in the win over Syracuse last fall.

NC State football announced Monday morning that senior linebacker Louis Acceus , a returning starter from last fall, will miss the season due to "a medical reason." Acceus will continue to be around the team as a student coach.

The Pack is deep at linebacker, returning redshirt junior and team captain Isaiah Moore as a starter plus redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson, who led NC State in tackles in 2019 despite starting only one game. USC transfer redshirt junior Vi Jones is eligible and has been called by defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tony Gibson an "every-down linebacker," while sophomore Drake Thomas and redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. both received considerable reps during their debuts in 2019.

Jones graded out at 86.5 on defense by PFF in seven games in 2018 at USC (a single-game grade of 64.0 is considered average), which included 138 snaps. He was above a very good grade of 80.0 in rush defense (83.3), tackling (80.1) and coverage (85.5).

Thomas started three contests last year and had 34 tackles, including for four loss and 2.5 sacks, plus an interception, while Hart started two contests himself and finished with 35 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.

The Wolfpack will open its season Saturday against Wake Forest in Carter-Finley Stadium. Fans are not allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic but can watch at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.