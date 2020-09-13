NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren announce the 2020 team captains Sunday as voted by the team.

Redshirt senior tight end Dylan Autenrieth, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, junior safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson were all voted team captains following a team vote.

Autenrieth is a team captain for the second consecutive season and returns after missing the final nine games of last season after suffering a knee injury against West Virginia. He was also granted a sixth year of eligibility this offseason.

Moore is the Vice Chairperson on the NC State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and returns as the team's third-leading tackler in 2019 (53).

Ingle was the second-leading tackler on last season's squad (68) despite missing the season finale due to injury. He has started in 18 of his first 24 games in the past two seasons with the Wolfpack and is a preseason fourth-team All-ACC selection according to Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine. Ingle also earned the team's Dewayne Washington Award for Defensive Back of the Year last year.

Gibson was the only player on offense to start in every contest in 2019 and is also a member of the NC State SAAC. He was honored with the team's Mike Hardy Award for exhibiting a winning attitude last fall.