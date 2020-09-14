This weekend the regular season of the NFL started, and it was a big one for several former NC State Wolfpack football players. Below are the details.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 52 snaps at center for the Vikings in its 43-34 home loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Minnesota ran for 134 yards and 6.1 yards a rush and surrendered two sacks and four quarterback hurries. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve received a red zone snap but was sacked for a six-yard loss on the play during the Colts' 27-20 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in Carolina's 34-30 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and had two tackles (one solo) while playing all 63 snaps on defense and adding 12 more on special teams. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos' season opener is Monday night at home against the Tennessee Titans ... Is trying to rebound from a torn ACL that robbed him of most of his second season in the pros … Racked up 12 sacks in 2018 as a rookie and would like to return to that form. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Had three punts for an average of 42.3 yards (net was 32.7 yards) with a long of 52 in the Raiders' win at Carolina. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the Bengals' 16-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: The reserve quarter was active but did not play Saturday in the Jags' win over Indianapolis. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL ... Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football … Started in five of 16 appearances last year, and recorded 36 tackles (15 solo), four tackles for loss and one sack. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Scored the first touchdown in the NFL on Sunday and finished the Colts' loss with seven carries for 28 yards, including the 12-yard score, plus eight receptions (on eight targets) for 45 yards and another TD ... Added a 24-yard kickoff return.

Nyheim Hines scores the first TD on NFL Sunday 🚨



(via @Colts)pic.twitter.com/DXEJf2Zc3v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson did not survive the last round of cuts, but was retained via the practice squad ... Because of COVID-19, teams are allowed to carry larger-than-normal practice squad players in 2020 ... The 49ers loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, 24-20. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Starting strong safety had a game-high 12 tackles (six solo) in the Jags' 27-20 win at home over the Colts ... Played 72 out of 74 snaps on defense and added one more rep on special teams.

It felt so good to finally be back out there today..🙌🏽 — J. Jones (@JoshJones11_) September 14, 2020

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started and had two solo tackles in the Chargers' win at the Bengals … Played 51 of 68 snaps on defense and six more special teams reps. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver played seven snaps but was not targeted during the Patriots' 21-11 home win over the Miami Dolphins. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: After being cut by the Eagles, McGill was signed to its practice squad and then active for Sunday's 27-17 loss at Washington ... He assisted on a sack that resulted in a loss of 2.5 yards and also had two quarterback hurries ... McGill played 16 out of 70 snaps as a reserve on defense and added four special teams reps.

T.Y. McGill has been active today. He's a practice-squad call-up and that's his first sack since 2016. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 13, 2020

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The rookie's first game will be Monday night at the Denver Broncos. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Starting linebacker led the Bengals' defense with 12 tackles (seven solo), matching the game-high in Cincinnati's home loss to the Chargers ... Played 54 of 74 snaps on defense and added 16 more reps on special teams.

Germaine Pratt has arrived. Was waiting on this talent to gel, and he'll likely be a Top 15 range LB from here on out — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙤𝙣 (@PeoplezPen) September 14, 2020

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played five snaps on special teams in the Jags' 27-20 win at home over the Indianapolis Colts. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: In his Colts' debut completed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown but also two picks in the loss at Jacksonville ... Added a three-yard rush and finished with a QB rating of 88.7 ... It was Rivers' 225th consecutive start.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers open their season Monday night at the New York Giants ... Last year, he had 66 rushes for 175 yards and a score, plus 48 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown in 14 games, which included four starts ... Also completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Reserve defensive end played one snap on defense and 11 on special teams in Washington's home win over the Eagles. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Was not active for the 49ers' loss at home to the Cardinals. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played all 82 snaps on offense in the Cardinals' win at the 49ers ... Arizona ran for 180 yards and 5.0 yards a rush and surrendered two sacks and three quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started at left guard and played all 62 snaps in the Patriots' win ... New England ran for 217 yards and 5.2 yards a rush and surrendered two sacks and three quarterback hurries. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Reserve received caught four of six passes thrown his way for 96 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown, in Green Bay's 43-34 win at the Vikings ... Played 42 out of 78 snaps on offense. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Had a phenomenal season debut by completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns and rushing three times for 29 yards in the Seahawks' 38-25 win at the Atlanta Falcons ... Accumulated a sterling passer rating of 143.1.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson, who now has 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards during his nine-year NFL career, joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only players in NFL history with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2020