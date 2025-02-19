Video — UNC coach Hubert Davis after defeating NC State

North Carolina had four players in double figures and held a 40-21 rebounding advantage in defeating NC State 97-73 on Wednesday.
UNC coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels improved to 16-11 overall and 9-6 ACC.
Click below to watch Davis' postgame press conference from Tar Heel Illustrated:
