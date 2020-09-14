NC State Wolfpack football released its game one depth chart Monday as it prepares for its season opener against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 19.

On Sunday, the team announced the team captains for the season and also honored redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore with the prized No. 1 jersey for outstanding leadership and character, which has been a tradition at NC State since 2014.

Head coach Dave Doeren said he and his team are just excited to get back to playing football in his game week availability Monday. Although the official game one depth chart has been released, Doeren hasn't forgotten that everything can change on a daily basis after a hair-graying offseason in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

"The biggest thing for us in this game, in particular, and you saw it in a lot of the openers, is that there’s going to be a lot of rotation," Doeren said. "There are starters, but there’s going to be guys that play as much as the starters because of the first game, the tempo, all the things that go with it and the time lost.

"We have those things going on within the roster and the depth charts where the depth is going to be and it's definitely something that we have to be able to take advantage of. The rotation and the depth has to perform well."

Here is a position-by-position break down of the official offensive depth chart for the Wake Forest game Saturday: