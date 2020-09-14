“Isaiah has led our team both athletically and socially,” said Doeren in a released statement. “He is a great person, player and teammate. He has overcome many obstacles and continues to shine in the face of adversity as a leader who brings strength to the Pack."

Since 2014, head coach Dave Doeren has saved the No. 1 jersey for players that display an outstanding combination of work ethic, character, leadership and team accomplishments.

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Wolfpack in 2020 announced NC State football in a release Sunday.

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2017, Moore has started in 23 of the 24 games in which he's appeared for the Wolfpack in the past two seasons.

As a redshirt freshman, Moore tallied 69 total tackles (37 solo, 32 combined), including 7.5 for loss, six quarterback hurries, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He finished third on the team in tackles, tackles for loss and won the team's Philip Rivers Freshman of the Year Award in 2018.

Last season, Moore finished third on the team in tackles once again with a total of 53 (26 solo, 27 assisted), including five for loss, four quarterback hurries and two sacks.

According to the release, Moore will return for his third year as a starter in 2020. He becomes the second non-senior player since 2014 to earn the honor of wearing the No. 1 jersey. The first was former Pack all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels, who wore the No. 1 jersey as a junior in 2016 and again as a senior in 2017.



This offseason, Moore has been a vocal leader on the football team in regards to social issues and has been an active member of the #PackUnited movement, which stands out against racial violence and social injustice. He is also the vice chairperson on the NC State Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC).