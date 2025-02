Clayton (N.C.) High junior Aiden Smalls has a good plan of attack with the recruiting process.

Smalls will be officially visiting NC State on June 20-22, which will culminate one of the Wolfpack’s lengthiest recruitments in the class of 2026.

Smalls said he’s willing to attend NC State as an “athlete,” but that other colleges are recruiting him at quarterback.

Smalls attended NC State’s recent Junior Day on Feb. 1.