NC State head football coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members Monday as the team prepares for its season opener versus Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Carter-Finley Stadium. Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC) has a week of live game action under its belt after losing its season opener to No. 1 Clemson 37-13 Saturday. The Wolfpack and the Demon Deacons have one of the longest-standing college football rivalries as a series that began in 1895 and a matchup that has met routinely since 1910. NC State leads the all-time series 64-41-6 but Wake Forest has won the past three meetings. Here is the full transcript of what Doeren had to say about the Pack's first opponent and the game plan for Saturday:

NC State football coach Dave Doeren prepares for the Pack's season opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Opening Statement

"Excited to be in game week more than anything. I'm looking forward to watching our team play and compete. This group has endured a lot. "Going back to when we started up in January, and we were going through a really, really great offseason with [Strength and conditioning] Coach Thunder [Dantonio Burnette] and his staff. The leadership that we've put together working with our guys on growing as leaders and connecting. We get into spring, things are exciting and going good, then all of a sudden, March 7, we break for spring break. Next thing you know, it's June. They've been through a lot, staff and players came back and did a tremendous job with all the things that were in place with the COVID protocol. As you know, when the students returned, things changed in having the pause in our camp when we did, whether it was positive tests or contact tracing. To finally be on the other side of that, to get our team back, I'm very proud of the resiliency of this group. "The way they've stuck it out through all the announcements, the ups and downs, are we playing, moving our opening game back, all the civil unrest, we just kept fighting and fighting together. That's when NC State does extremely well. Obviously, Jimmy V, never quit. I think that that resiliency is something that this team takes personally and has done a nice job. They're very excited to be on the other side of this with a game in sight and look forward to playing our first of three in-state opponents."

It's a game that's gone back and forth in my tenure here. We have great respect for Wake Forest, [Head] Coach [Dave] Clawson and his staff. "Obviously, they have the benefit of playing one game and having that game under their belt. As we all know, people talk about the improvements teams make from week one to week two, and I know that's something that they have as an advantage. "Looking at them as a football team. They have their systems, they're very sound, they do not beat themselves, they don't turn the football over, they create a lot of takeaways on defense and they don't get penalized. They put themselves in positions that way to win games."

"They have a very unique style of zone-read offense, with the mesh, the RPO game and how it works timing-wise in the backfield. "They've lost a lot of skill on offense but the kids that they have showed a lot athleticism in that game. The tailbacks are returning players with a lot of statistics behind them and have good speed and strength. They have a good blend there at their tailback position. You could see the athleticism with [wide receiver] Donavon Greene, No. 7, and [wide receiver Jaquarii] Roberson, No. 5. "I think found a playmaker in the slot in Roberson. So you can kind of see who they replaced their playmakers with and what those guys are capable of. As always, their offensive line plays well together. "They play very, very up-tempo offense. There a lot of different versions of no-huddle in college football, but this one, in my opinion, is one of the fastest of those that we'll face.

"Defensively, they have a very good front seven, an experienced front seven. They showed a little more depth on their D-line than they have in the past in that rotation, but they return a lot of guys have made a lot of plays. "Obviously, [Carlos] Basham is a player that we have great respect for. Not that we don't the rest of them, we do. But he is a very tough, big, thick defensive end that anchors that front. "The linebackers play downhill. They understand their scheme, they've got good pressures that they run and disguise well. "Then on third down, they do a lot of different things. They're different each week in their approach and I think they're very sound in how they attack offenses."

"Like any game, it comes down to complimentary football. For us, we need to take care of the football on offense, we need to stay on the field. We need to be physical and do the things that we can do to take advantage of the plays that are there. "Defensively, you have to do a good job getting off the field. Any tempo offense struggles when they can't get their first first-down. It's just managing that throughout the game, creating some short fields and field position. "Last year, in our game with them, we were pinned multiple times inside of the 10 by their punter, we turned the football over, we didn't give ourselves a chance. "In any game, I think it starts with you not beating yourself. That's a huge point of emphasis for this football team. I look forward to watching these guys go out there and do it, I'm excited." "Game one, to me, it's about getting out with these guys and letting them play and have a good time doing it. Be physical and executing at a high level playing complementary football. "We have a very good specialist group that has to be a big part of this game for us and special teams play a huge role in that. As we've seen watching college football, there have been some very sloppy games, there have been some very clean games. Obviously, we want to be one of those teams that goes out and executes. "It's going to be fun to see these guys. This is probably the biggest group we've had back. We're about 95% as far as having all of our guys back now, some of them are still out from injury but you know most of our roster is able to practice and compete right now. For us as coaches, it will be nice to get back on the field together again."

"We announced our captains yesterday and those four young men have great respect from their teammates. A lot of hard work has gone into them, earning that responsibility and I know they're excited about what comes with it. "You also saw Isaiah Moore was put into the number one jersey yesterday and super excited for him. He's earned that. He represents our football team, as a person, as a student, as an athlete and what he's doing right now in our community, as well. He's just a standout individual that's been through a lot that has earned a lot of respect not just on our football team, but on our campus.

Q&A

On Louis Acceus' status (Story: Acceus is out for the season): "It’s not COVID related, it’s just a continuation of what he’s been dealing with. "For Louis, the best thing for him was to become a coach. He’s excited about that. He’s been around the guys every day, and he brings great energy to the group. He has tremendous respect from the coaches and his teammates. That’s kind of where it is."

On talking with other college coaches about game-day experience: "Not since the games have started. We talked a lot in the summer and through fall camp. "A lot of the conversations were really about practice. There were so many changes in how we were going to practice that I had a lot of conversations with colleagues in the business. "The game day aspect of it, it’s pretty straight forward on what we can and can’t do. Obviously, with all the testing that takes place, there’s a lot of things that are just standardized for us."

How much of Tim Beck's offense will we see on game one? "You’re not going to see the whole playbook, obviously. I think as we got into training camp, we were able to install a lot. "Those two weeks where they kind of backed everybody down in the summer and where we had the 20-hour rule, we were allowed to do a lot of walkthroughs. He’s able to get a lot of things coached in that situation and we were starting to install quite a bit. "Once we hit the slowdown and lost a lot of guys during that eight-day window, it was really a time where he settled in on ‘what do we need to have at the beginning of the year?’ He really started repping those things as guys came back. "You’re going to see the offense grow as the season goes. It’s not going to be a deal where in game one, you're going to see everything he has and can do. I think part of that will be his personnel as he goes forward, just seeing how guys respond on game day. "You think you know who your guys are going into the first game, but as we all know, some guys all of a sudden will emerge on game day as a playmaker. That will change some of the things that you do. It will be different. The whole thing is different really, how he calls it and the different things he can do within the system. You’ll see some formation similarities, but the system itself will be a lot different."

Does having a player like Isaiah Moore help in terms of holding guys accountable this season? "I think that depends on the individual. That’s part of who Isaiah is and that’s something that he’ll take on his plate because he likes that responsibility of holding people accountable. "He looks at himself as someone who leads not only by how he plays and how he acts, but he really does have a voice with this team. He has no problem speaking from the heart about things. "I do expect him to take on a bigger leadership role, not because of the jersey number, which just validates it, but because of who he is. If he was wearing 41, he wouldn’t be any different as far as how he leads this football team."

On younger players getting experience versus Wake Forest last year "It’s hard to put experience into a player, you can’t do that. Last year, we were forced to play a lot of freshmen due to those injuries. Those freshmen now have that in their background to draw from and that’s valuable for them. Having played not just Wake Forest, but having played in games. "We were playing guys out of position in that game last year. We had safeties and nickels playing corner against them. We don’t have to do that now, which is obviously a huge benefit. You can play guys in the position that they were recruited to play, where they have the best skill set to play in. It’s nice to have that. "The biggest thing for us in this game, in particular, and you saw it in a lot of the openers, is that there’s going to be a lot of rotation. There are starters, but there’s going to be guys that play as much as the starters because of the first game, the tempo, all the things that go with it and the time lost. There are players that were out not only for an eight-day pause, but they were out for contact tracing for an additional 14 days. That’s going to set them back where we can’t expect them to play 80 plays. "We have those things going on within the roster and the depth charts where the depth is going to be and it's definitely something that we have to be able to take advantage of. The rotation and the depth has to perform well."