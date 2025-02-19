UNC sprints past NC State 97-73 to sweep season series

NC State turned it over early and often against UNC’s pressure trapping defense and dominated the first half en route to a 97-73 win. North Carolina (16-11 overall, 9-6 ACC) swept the season series and NC State got a little bit closer to missing out on the ACC Tournament.

What could go right, went right for North Carolina against NC State on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels sprinted out to a 16-6 lead and established a few things in the process. The game wasn’t going to be the slow defensive slug-fest like in Raleigh, which the Tar Heels won 63-61 on Jan. 11. In fact, the biggest drama was whether North Carolina would reach 63 points by halftime.

It was that kind of first half, where UNC had its pour it out game for the season. The Tar Heels forced nine turnovers in the first half and went 7 of 15 on three-pointers to build a 54-26 lead. Davis had 13 of his game-high 21 points by halftime.

NC State had been competitive in nearly every game, but the Louisville loss last Wednesday. Louisville jumped NC State from the start and had the upper hand in energy and spirit. North Carolina borrowed the blueprint, but the difference was the Tar Heels delivered an early knockout blow. UNC first took a 20-point lead, 35-15 with 8:08 left in the first half.

NC State shot just 35.7 percent from the field and 2 of 10 on three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor built off his quality performance against Boston College last Saturday, but it quickly became clear he wasn’t getting enough help.

North Carolina came down to earth defensively in the second half, and NCSU made nine of its first 13 shots. The problem is that UNC junior center Ven-Allen Lubin got free for four dunks and had nine points in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second half. NC State was playing much better offensively, but still trailed 72-49 with 11:25 left. Lubin finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Senior forward Dontrez Styles had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for his return game to North Carolina, where he played his first two years. Taylor finished with an impressive 19 points and freshman wing Paul McNeil came alive with 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

NC State got crushed 40-21 on the boards, including 14-7 on the offensive end. UNC had a dominating 52-26 points in the paint advantage.

NC State fell to 10-16 overall and 3-12 in the ACC, which is tied with Boston College for 16th. Notre Dame, Syracuse and California have five ACC wins, and the Fighting Irish and Bears have tie-breakers against NCSU.

NC State returns to action against Wake Forest at home at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Demon Deacons won 77-59 against NC State on Jan. 4.