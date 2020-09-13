The 2020 NFL season started Thursday but the action starts Sunday for Wolfpack fans looking to keep track of their favorite former NC State players in the pros. There are several interesting Pack Pro storylines entering the season, including veteran quarterback Philip Rivers playing his first game with the Indianapolis Colts after playing the past 16 seasons with the Chargers franchise, Russell Wilson on the shortlist of MVP candidates in year nine of his pro career and Bradley Chubb returning from an ACL injury in 2019. Wolfpacker Podcast: 2020 NFL Pack Pros Preview Here is the Week One Pack Pro watch guide:

Philip Rivers will play in his first NFL game with a team other than than the Chargers Sunday entering year 17 of his pro career. (Courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts (-8.0) at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m. ET on CBS (Out of market in Raleigh) There are two teams NFL teams with three former NC State football players on their rosters: Indianapolis and Jacksonville. The Colts may become the adopted NFL team for Wolfpack fans in 2020 with starting quarterback Philip Rivers, back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back/punt returner Nyheim Hines as the big-name trio of former NC State players for the preseason Super Bowl contenders. Jacksonville also has three Pack Pros, but may not be as exciting to watch considering they will likely be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2020. The Jaguars will feature likely starters offensive lineman Will Richardson, safety Josh Jones and reserve quarterback Mike Glennon.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7.0)

1:00 p.m. ET on CBS (Out of market in Raleigh) This will be an intriguing game not just for Wolfpack fans but also for NFL fans nationwide as New England starts former MVP quarterback Cam Newton in his first game not wearing a Panthers uniform. Followers of Pack Pros will also be interested in the new-look Patriots offense. One sure bet to start will be All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, who enters year five of his pro career after starting in every contest for New England over the past four seasons. Another Patriot to watch will be second-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who made the 53-man roster for the second straight year as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Meyers isn't expected to start, but could develop a friendly rapport with the new quarterback in town if given the opportunity.

Seattle Seahawks (-1.0) at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET on FOX (Out of market in Raleigh) Quarterback Russell Wilson has led Seattle to the playoffs in seven of his first eight seasons as the franchise's starter. The Super Bowl champion once again will lead the offense of one of the favorites in the NFC with potentially the best supporting cast since his arrival in the NFL. Wilson should have plenty of weapons with running back Chris Carson, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf returning along with the additions of wide receiver Philip Dorsett II and veteran tight end Greg Olsen.