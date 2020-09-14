Watch and listen: NC State coach Dave Doeren previews Wake Forest game week
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State Wolfpack head football coach Dave Doeren fielded questions from media members in a virtual press conference Monday.
The availability was the first game week press conference of the season as the Pack prepares for the opener against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Minutes before Doeren's availability, NC State released its game one depth chart.
Video and audio of the availability:
NC State head coach Dave Doeren
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook