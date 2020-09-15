The Rivals150 for basketball recruiting in the 2021 class has been updated, and unsurprisingly NC State Wolfpack commit Terquavion Smith saw a nice jump in the rankings. The Farmville (N.C.) High product also picked up his fourth star in the process. Smith now checks in at No. 99 overall nationally, a 27-spot jump from his prior ranking. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder joins forward Ernest Ross from Sante Fe High in Alachua, Fla., as NC State’s two commits in the top 100. Ross (6-foot-9, 205 pounds) fell 10 spots overall but maintains a high rating at No. 54. Here is a breakdown of NC State commits and targets in the updated Rivals150.

Commits

Ross made the Gainesville Sun all-area team as a junior after averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game for Sante Fe. He picked NC State over offers from Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Xavier.

Smith’s big jump is not stunning given that he has enjoyed a strong summer playing on the makeshift traveling circuit. Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi recently noted that the fit between Smith and NC State head coach Kevin Keatts’ system was one of the 10 best among commits in the 2021 class. “The Pack love to play fast, they love to pressure and they like to do so with athletic guards who can attack in transition or go and make something out of nothing in a late shot-clock situation,” Bossi wrote. “Smith is all about those things. "A big-time athlete, he can be a little out of control at times, but his aggressive nature, developing jump shot and the upside he has once he grows into his body make him a great fit. His stock has been rising.”

Targets

NC State has been pursuing Wheeler longer than anyone, and three different Rivals.com analysts put in FutureCast predictions to NC State for Wheeler back in February. In August, Rivals.com’s Bossi rated NC State the top contender for Wheeler as well, leading VCU, Louisville, Memphis and LSU.

Whitt was a frequent visitor for NC State games during his sophomore season at Leesville Road High in Raleigh, but did not make the short trek for a contest last year. Now Whitt is playing at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., where former NC State star T.J. Warren once shined. Whitt also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier.

NC State has kept open the lines of communication with Robinson, who also has offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Miami, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Virginia Tech. Rivals.com noted recently that Clemson and NC State could be trending with Robinson.