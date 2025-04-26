NFL Draft picks produced by NC State coach Dave Doeren

NC State coach Dave Doeren had left tackle Anthony Belton get drafted Friday night, become the 26th recruit get drafted during his Wolfpack tenure. Here is a look at the NFL Draft picks Doeren has produced since his first recruiting group in the class of 2013, whether as a prep recruit, transfer or former walk-on.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has brought in 26 players who became eventual NFL Draft picks. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Advertisement

Class of 2021

Belton went No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers.

Zavala, a Fairmont State transfer, went No. 114 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

Class of 2019

Ekwonu went No. 6 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

McMahon went No. 190 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Class of 2018

Leary went No. 218 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens after his one year at Kentucky.

McNeill went No. 72 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions.

Wilson went No. 98 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Class of 2017

Gill, a former walk-on, went No. 225 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.

Murchison went No. 174 overall in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans.

Class of 2016

Finley, a Boise State transfer, went No. 104 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harmon went No. 206 overall in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders.

Class of 2015

Hines went No. 104 overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts.

Smith-Williams went No. 229 overall in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders.

Class of 2014

Bradbury went No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

Chubb went No. 5 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos.

Hill went No. 69 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the New York Giants.

Jones went No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pratt went No. 72 overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati.

Richardson went No. 129 overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Samuels went No. 165 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Street went No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

Class of 2013

Jacoby Brissett went No. 91 overall in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots.

Dayes went No. 252 overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns.

Jones went No. 61 overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers.

Tocho went No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling, who played at NC State for two years and transferred to South Florida, went No. 174 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers.