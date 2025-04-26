Wolfpack newsstand — April 26

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State tackle Anthony Belton headed to Packers
The Wolfpack Central — FSU transfer Jerry Deng believes best hoops is ahead
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands former Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets former Florida State forward Jerry Deng
The Wolfpack Central — Junior wing Kohl Rosario enjoying his new home
The Wolfpack Central — Colt Langdon excited to make instant impact at NC State
Green Bay Press Gazette — Intentional or not, Jordan Love is biggest benefactor of Packers draft so far
Green Bay Press Gazette — Dougherty: Brian Gutekunst sticks to draft board, for better or worse
Green Bay Press Gazette —
Raleigh News & Observer — What the NC State men’s basketball roster looks like after adding new transfers
Charlotte Observer — NC State lineman drafted in second round of NFL Draft. Here’s where he’s headed
Technician — ‘We were ready to attack’: Fraasman and No. 25 NC State baseball’s aggressive hitting leads to 14-4 win over No. 2 Clemson
GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State Secures Series Over No. 2 Clemson With 8-3 Victory
GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Series Opener to #21/18 Duke
GoPack.com — Fraasman Leads No. 25 Wolfpack to 14-4 Win Over No. 2 Clemson
