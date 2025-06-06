Published Jun 6, 2025
Keeping track of NC State's official visits
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

June has become the most important month in football recruiting, and here is a breakdown of the various players making official visits to NC State.

Related link — NC State official visitors

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

May 30-June 1 (8 players)

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OL Hayden Ainsworth

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OL Brendan Alexander

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Denairius Gray

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Punter Jimmy Gregg

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Jasen Lopez

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DE Anthony Lonon Jr.

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: RB Dylan McCoy

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DL Carmelo McKenzie

June 6-8 (17 players)

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Safety Markel Aguirre

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OL Tre Aiken

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: CB Jordyn Best

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DE Lawrence Brown

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: CB Jamareis Conyers

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Tyran Evans

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OL Luke Grover

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: LB Zykir Moore

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: LB Jordan Moreta

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: SS Lyrik Pettis

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Safety Cortez Redding

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OLB Koby Sarkodie

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Xavier Stinson

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: FS D’Various Surratt

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DE Julian Walker

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Athlete Efrem White

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social