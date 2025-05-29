Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 29, 2025
NC State official visit primer: TE Zayion Cotton
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Grenada (Miss.) High junior tight end Zayion Cotton this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent stories

Junior TE Zayion Cotton expected to see NC State twice

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In