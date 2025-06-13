Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 13, 2025
NC State official visit primer: DB Ki'anthony Cotton
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting West Charlotte (N.C.) High senior nickel Ki'anthony Cotton on Friday-through-Saturday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent story

Junior Ki'anthony Cotton narrows list to three colleges

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In