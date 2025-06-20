Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 20, 2025
NC State official visit primer: WR Jaire Richburg
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth senior wide receiver Jaire Richburg on Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent story

Senior WR Jaire Richburg in stretch drive of recruitment

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In