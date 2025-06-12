NC State official visit primer: DB Tristen Hill

NC State will be hosting Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge senior safety/nickel Tristen Hill on Friday-through-Saturday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
NC State will be hosting Buford (Ga.) High senior offensive lineman Ben Mubenga on Friday-through-Saturday.
NC State will be hosting Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances High senior offensive lineman Edward Baker this weekend.
NC State will be hosting Camden (N.J.) Eastside High senior defensive end Elijah Satchell on Friday-through-Saturday.
NC State will be hosting Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High senior defensive end Damaad Lewis this weekend.
