NC State official visit primer: Edge rusher Keysaun Eleazer

NC State will be hosting Southeast Raleigh High senior edge rusher Keysaun Eleazer on Friday-through-Saturday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
NC State will be hosting West Charlotte (N.C.) High senior nickel Ki'anthony Cotton on Friday-through-Saturday.
NC State will be hosting Buford (Ga.) High senior offensive lineman Ben Mubenga on Friday-through-Saturday.
NC State will be hosting Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances High senior offensive lineman Edward Baker this weekend.
NC State will be hosting Camden (N.J.) Eastside High senior defensive end Elijah Satchell on Friday-through-Saturday.
