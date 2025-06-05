Premium content
Published Jun 5, 2025
NC State official visit primer: WR Tyran Evans
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State will be hosting Cornelius (N.C.) Hough senior wide receiver Tyran Evans, who is verbally committed to Tennessee, this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

