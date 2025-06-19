Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 19, 2025
NC State official visit primer: QB commit Jacob Smith
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High senior quarterback Jacob Smith on Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent story

NC State junior QB commit Jacob Smith back 'spinning' his passes

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In