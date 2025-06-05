NC State official visit primer: CB Jordyn Best

NC State will be hosting Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High senior cornerback Jordyn Best this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State will be hosting Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High senior defensive end Julian Walker this Friday-through-Sunday.
NC State will be hosting Jonesboro (Ga.) High senior safety Cortez Redding this Friday-through-Sunday.
NC State had three players who earned offers after coming to coach Dave Doeren’s Camp on Thursday.
