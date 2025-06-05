Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 5, 2025
NC State official visit primer: CB Jordyn Best
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High senior cornerback Jordyn Best this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent stories

Junior CB Jordyn Best favoring three schools

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In