Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 13, 2025
NC State official visit primer: DE Elijah Satchell
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Camden (N.J.) Eastside High senior defensive end Elijah Satchell on Friday-through-Saturday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent story

Elijah Satchell impressed with new NC State DC D.J. Eliot

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In