NC State official visit primer: OL Landry Brede

NC State will be hosting Mentor (Ohio) High senior offensive lineman Landry Brede on Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
NC State will be hosting Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal senior tackle Brady Sakowitz on Friday-through-Sunday.
NC State will be hosting Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High senior quarterback Jacob Smith on Friday-through-Sunday.
NC State has been searching high and low for an edge rusher this recruiting cycle.
Apex (N.C.) Friendship High junior linebacker Tyler Goebbel has watched the litany of talented NC State linebackers.
