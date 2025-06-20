Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 20, 2025
NC State official visit primer: Tackle commit Brady Sakowitz
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal senior tackle Brady Sakowitz on Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Recent story

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz

Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In