NC State official visit primer: DL Carmelo McKenzie

NC State will be hosting Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy junior defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Matthews (N.C.) Queens Grant freshman power forward Chase Smith earned four high-major offers this year.
Athens (Tenn.) McMinn County High junior interior lineman prospect Camden Goforth finally got his first P4 offer.
NC State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley cornerback Kosci Barnes last Thursday.
Wing Markus Kerr has been building off the momentum of a strong junior campaign this spring.
Rivals.com four-star two-sport standout Jasen Lopez has his five official visits lined up for June.
