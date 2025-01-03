Freshman C Robby Martin departs NC State

NC State freshman center Robby Martin became the 12th scholarship player and the second from the class of 2024 to enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday.
he Rivals.com three-star prospect joined his fellow West Virginia native Cannon Lewis in leaving the Wolfpack. Lewis is transferring to Marshall.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Martin of Huntington (W.Va.) High was recruited to play center or guard, but settled in at center. He was ranked the No. 23 guard in the country and No. 1 overall player in West Virginia in the class of 2024.
Martin narrowed his list to eight colleges on May 5, 2023 — NC State, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh later joined the mix, but Martin picked the Wolfpack over the Nittany Lions, Mountaineers and Terrapins on July 31, 2023. He had also officially visited West Virginia.
Martin was also a heavyweight wrestling champion at Huntington High.
