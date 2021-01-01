NC State Wolfpack football is 8-3 on the season and went 7-3 in ACC action, while Kentucky is 4-6, all in SEC games. The two teams will kick off Saturday at noon on ESPN in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Despite the records, Kentucky is slightly favored. The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack hope to celebrate again following the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Matt Carter

On paper, I can see why Vegas oddsmakers think Kentucky can and perhaps should win. The Wildcats have a strong rushing attack, and teams that run well tend to move the ball effectively on NC State. Researching UK also proved that we should disregard the record. Had Kentucky played its normally arranged schedule in 2020, we are probably talking about an 8-4 Wildcats team that went 4-4 in the SEC. But 2020 was a good year for NC State athletics on the field: winning an ACC title in women's basketball, men's basketball posting exciting home wins over Duke and UNC and starting 2-0 in conference play thus far in the 2020-21 campaign, and the school also claiming ACC titles in women's cross country, men's swimming and diving, and wrestling. That doesn't even include the quick rebounding of the Wolfpack football program that labored through a 4-8 campaign in 2019, which now, refreshingly, seems like an aberration. It just wouldn't seem right to end the year with a loss. So despite some serious question marks about the matchup on paper, the hunch here is that this resilient, tough, tight-knit group of Wolfpack football players and coaches will find a way to execute a winning plan. Prediction: NC State 31, Kentucky 24

