Home-team Pittsburgh is a solid two-touchdown favorite over NC State Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers are 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 24 nationally. It has notched ACC wins over Syracuse and most recently Louisville. NC State (1-1, 1-1 ACC) meanwhile is trying to rebound after a lopsided setback at Virginia Tech, 45-24, last weekend. The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome.

Can Dave Doeren and the Pack come back from Pittsburgh with an upset win? (USA Today images)

Matt Carter

I should have known better than to brag about accurately projecting how the game played out against Wake Forest when making my prediction for at Virginia Tech. I was off by a mile last week. So, with more humility, here goes my prediction. On paper, it is not a good matchup for NC State. The one thing the Pack has done best this year is run the football, but Pittsburgh is, statistically, one of the best teams in the country at stopping the run. Thus it is likely the Pack will have to air it out some against a defense that leads the country with 17 sacks. Did I mention NC State gave up six sacks to Virginia Tech? I don't think it'll be a repeat of what happened in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech did have a distinct advantage in planning for the game since it was their opener and the Wolfpack had already played a contest. I believe VT took full use of that edge, and Pittsburgh won't have that luxury. Plus, I'm not sure Pittsburgh is the type to blow out teams. Its offense is efficient, but thus far it has not proven to be explosive against ACC competition. Of course, NC State's defense has not exactly been the stiffest around the league. For the Wolfpack to have a chance, it'll need to score early and make it a four-quarter game. I'm afraid for NCSU this is a tall order, but I see a more respectable showing and with potential reasons for optimism going forward emerging after the game. Pitt wins, 34-23. Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)

Justin H. Williams