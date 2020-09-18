Wolfpack fans may scoff at the notion of NC State ever being favored over its arch nemesis in seemingly every sport during the 21st century. The Demon Deacons have won three in a row on the gridiron against the Pack, with a couple of heartbreakers sprinkled in those.

NC State is a slight favorite when it hosts Wake Forest Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Should NC State fans actually be excited about playing Wake Forest? Yes, because getting to the field on Saturday is, in the year 2020 with all that has happened, in itself a significant accomplishment.

So be happy to see that black and gold on the field to start the game.

Will they be equally satisfied about playing the Demon Deacons after 60 minutes of football? That's an entirely separate question.

For whatever reason — and there are many theories why — WFU just seems to be that proverbial thorn in the Pack's side. Maybe the Deacs take the games more seriously, or perhaps we overestimate the flukiness of it and simply don't give Wake Forest enough credit.

From listening to NC State players this week, I don't think there is going to be a question of effort this Saturday. The Wolfpack has been itching to get back on the field, and they seem determined to prove 2019 was an aberration.

Conversely, this Wake Forest team is not the same as its 2019 version. A year ago when the two teams met, it came after NC State was routed at Boston College, and I wrote in my official game prediction for WFU that, "watching that [Boston College] game unfold left me with a feeling that, simply put, this might not be NC State's year."

I noted then that the only way I could see a Wolfpack win was NC State pulling "a Wake Forest" on a ranked, very good Wake Forest team, but I didn't suspect that would happen. It didn't, because that version of the Demon Deacons was simply much better than the Wolfpack. The final result was reflective of the realties on the field, a 44-10 WFU spanking.

The realities though are different in 2020, and without knowing the health status of either team I think there is reason to believe these two are on much more level playing fields in 2020.

My prediction: a fired-up Wolfpack team starts strong and then holds on through some anxious moments. I have NC State winning, 27-17.