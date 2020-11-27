NC State Wolfpack football is 6-3 on the season and 5-3 in ACC action, while Syracuse has struggled to be 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the conference. Thus it's not surprising that NC State is a healthy two-touchdown favorite.The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Can Emeka Emezie and the Pack get past Syracuse? (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter

I feel for Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. He's in year five, and aside from a 10-win season in year three, he's had losing records in the other four, including 2020. That's going to put some heat on Babers, who had little chance for success this year. A combination of injuries and opt-outs have compounded some roster shortcomings that already existed and left Babers with a team that frankly is not ready to compete at the ACC level. Thus the real question is less Xs and Os versus will NC State be motivated and focused to play with a noon kickoff (on ACC Network) in an eerily empty dome against a short-handed roster coming off a week filled with final exams and Thanksgiving food? That's where the Liberty game comes in handy. NC State head coach Dave Doeren said on Monday that he expected an angry offense after its surprisingly lackluster performance against the Flames. Players, redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman included, are not immune to hearing criticisms of their performances. Defensively, Syracuse is not a threat to score a lot, provided you don't have multiple breakdowns. The Orange have not scored more than 24 points in a game this season, and there are question marks about who will start at quarterback for them due to injuries. So I'm not particularly worried about a sluggish Wolfpack, and I expect a solid victory. Prediction: NC State 31, Syracuse 14

Justin H. Williams