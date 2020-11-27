The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Syracuse
NC State Wolfpack football is 6-3 on the season and 5-3 in ACC action, while Syracuse has struggled to be 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
Thus it's not surprising that NC State is a healthy two-touchdown favorite.The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:
Matt Carter
I feel for Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. He's in year five, and aside from a 10-win season in year three, he's had losing records in the other four, including 2020. That's going to put some heat on Babers, who had little chance for success this year.
A combination of injuries and opt-outs have compounded some roster shortcomings that already existed and left Babers with a team that frankly is not ready to compete at the ACC level.
Thus the real question is less Xs and Os versus will NC State be motivated and focused to play with a noon kickoff (on ACC Network) in an eerily empty dome against a short-handed roster coming off a week filled with final exams and Thanksgiving food?
That's where the Liberty game comes in handy. NC State head coach Dave Doeren said on Monday that he expected an angry offense after its surprisingly lackluster performance against the Flames. Players, redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman included, are not immune to hearing criticisms of their performances.
Defensively, Syracuse is not a threat to score a lot, provided you don't have multiple breakdowns. The Orange have not scored more than 24 points in a game this season, and there are question marks about who will start at quarterback for them due to injuries.
So I'm not particularly worried about a sluggish Wolfpack, and I expect a solid victory.
Prediction: NC State 31, Syracuse 14
Previous predictions:
Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
Game 6: UNC 42, NC State 27 (Actual: UNC 48-21)
Game 7: Miami 27, NC State 20 (Actual: Miami 44-41)
Game 8: NC State 38, Florida State 20 (Actual: NC State 38, Florida State 22)
Game 9: NC State 38, Liberty 35 (Actual: NC State 15, Liberty 14)
Justin H. Williams
This week may end up being NC State's least-challenging game on the schedule.Since beating Georgia Tech in its only win of the season, Syracuse has lost four of its last five games by at least two touchdowns.
On paper, the Wolfpack should win this game easily.
The biggest concern I have would be NC State's motivation this Saturday. Every game is an opportunity to showcase your talent, but a noon kickoff in an empty Carrier Dome against the worst team in the ACC doesn't exactly scream excitement.
Because of how close the Liberty game was, however, I expect the Pack to be ready to go, despite how much its opponent has been struggling as of recently.
Head coach Dave Doeren has a strong track record for winning games the team is supposed to win. I don't expect this week to be any different.
Not to mention, the Pack's offense should have plenty of motivation after struggling to move the ball down the field for most of last Saturday against the Flames. With Syracuse's defensive challenges, redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman should return to his form from the Miami and Florida State games, when he had career performances.
Syracuse has the worst run defense in the ACC, allowing opponents an average of 223.5 yards per game. NC State sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight and junior running back Ricky Person Jr. are both coming off of excellent performances against Liberty in which they both averaged at least 5.9 yards per carry.
As long as NC State remembers to drink its coffee for the noon kickoff, I don't expect any surprises this weekend.
Prediction: NC State 38, Syracuse 13
Previous predictions:
Game 1: Wake Forest 29, NC State 26 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 27 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pitt 30, NC State 20 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: Virginia 38, NC State 35 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 45, Duke 38 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
Game 6: UNC 38, NC State 35 (Actual, UNC 48-21)
Game 7: Miami 31, NC State 23 (Actual: Miami 44-41)
Game 8: NC State 45, Florida State 28 (Actual: NC State 38, Florida State 22)
Game 9: NC State 41, Liberty 31 (Actual: NC State 15-14)
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook