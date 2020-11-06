NC State Wolfpack football is 4-2 on the season, all of it ACC action, while Miami is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in ACC. Both teams are coming off byes. The 11th-ranked Hurricanes are 10.5-point favorites. Can NC State spring an upset and notch its second top-25 win of the year? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman is expected to start on Friday night. (ACC media)

Matt Carter

I truly believe this game is winnable, and if I were a betting man I'd be very tempted to take the Wolfpack and the points. Admittedly, I was skeptical about NC State's chances at UNC on paper, and it played out to the worst-case scenario. I think NC State and Miami are more evenly matched, even if the Hurricanes have a higher ranking in the polls than the Heels did. That's partially because, I believe, Miami has had a nice set-up on its schedule that afforded an opportunity for the Hurricanes to be in its current position. Credit to Miami for taking advantage of that. I foresee a game that remains competitive into the fourth quarter, but ultimately my chief concern for the Pack is, can it score enough against a pretty good Miami defense? That puts a lot of pressure on the left arm of redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman (or potentially the right arm of freshman signal-caller Ben Finley). I think it's going to take the offense a couple of games to find a rhythm with whoever it is at quarterback, and that is what makes this matchup tough to pick NC State to pull off the upset. Therefore, I have Miami winning, 27-20.

Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24) Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29) Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21) Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20) Game 6: UNC 42, NC State 27 (Actual: UNC 48-24)

Justin H. Williams