NC State Wolfpack football is 5-3 on the season, all of it ACC action, while Liberty is undefeated at 8-0, including road wins over ACC members Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Flames have climbed to No. 21 in the Associated Press poll. This is just the third time all season NC State has been favored. The line stands at 3.5 points for the Wolfpack as of Thursday morning. The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Will NC State be all smiles after Saturday's game at Liberty? (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Matt Carter

First, can I get a pat on the back for last week? I called a 38-20 Wolfpack win, and NC State prevailed 38-22. Does it get much better than that? Now that I have gotten my annoying bout of arrogance out of the way, down to the business of nailing yet another pick. However, I must admit, this one is much trickier to figure out. This is the last dynamic offense that NC State will probably face this season, and thus far the young Wolfpack defense has struggled to defend high-level offenses. Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, UNC and Miami all put up 40-plus points on NC State, and unsurprisingly the Pack is just 1-3 in those games. Also a common denominator in those four contests: junior safety Tanner Ingle, a crucial component in the defense and one of the team captains, practically did not play in those games. The lone exception was Wake Forest, where he was in for all of two snaps. The good news is that Ingle is back for Saturday, hence why he was made available to the media this week. They will need him to defend Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis, a legitimate Power Five signal-caller who is only playing for the Flames because he lost a close quarterback competition at Auburn to Bo Nix. Willis has the potential to win a game like Miami's D'Eriq King did for the Hurricanes when they rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Wolfpack on Nov. 7. The bet here is that Liberty is going to try to shorten the game and limit possessions, so getting Willis and the Flames off the field on third downs will be paramount. I suspect that the Pack offense, provided it is not turning the football over, should be able to move and score. I give the Wolfpack a slight edge, mainly because while Liberty has its version of King in Willis, I'm not sure the Flames have their version of the veteran, speedy receiving corps that Miami possessed. That may be the difference in the outcomes. Prediction: NC State 38, Liberty 35

Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24) Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29) Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21) Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20) Game 6: UNC 42, NC State 27 (Actual: UNC 48-21) Game 7: Miami 27, NC State 20 (Actual: Miami 44-41) Game 8: NC State 38, Florida State 20 (Actual: NC State 38, Florida State 22)

Justin H. Williams