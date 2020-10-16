For the first time this season, NC State Wolfpack football appears to be a favorite for a game. Vegas has State favored by 4.5 points over Duke (as of Thursday morning). The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-4 ACC) have struggled as they reach the halfway point of the season, but makes the short trip to Raleigh having just won its first game of the season, a 38-24 triumph at Syracuse. NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) is sitting just outside the top 25 in the polls after back-to-back road wins at Pittsburgh and Virginia. The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Devin Leary has thrown for six touchdown passes in his first two starts of 2020. (ACC media)

Matt Carter

As the father of a growing-way-too-fast eight-year-old, I am learning a lot about maturity. As the coach of 100-plus 18-23 year olds, Dave Doeren, himself the father of three, is about to find out a great deal about maturity as well, specifically on this team that skews on the younger side. Only one senior played on defense for NC State Saturday in that win at Virginia, and that was a reserve defensive lineman (tackle Val Martin). Technically, since the NCAA has frozen eligibility for the fall and now the winter, this is a free year for everyone on the roster and all would be allowed back in 2021, if they choose. But even if that was not the case, NC State is set to return a significant chunk of its roster after this campaign. However, most of those that have played have not experienced sustained success. While it is true that the Pack had back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018, the truth is that only a handful of players, like senior receiver Emeka Emezie and fifth-year offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe, were a part of that. Last year was the first extensive playing experience for the majority of the core of the 2020 football team, and the 2019 season was a miserable campaign. Now NC State is 3-1, feeling good and within votes of reaching the top 25. A win Saturday against Duke very well could get NCSU into the rankings. Perhaps more so, looming after Saturday is the biggest game on the schedule: at archrival UNC, who is ranked in the top 5 nationally by the Associated Press (and No. 6 by the coaches) at the moment. Duke, meanwhile, does not jump off the paper. It lost its first three games by an average of over 17 points and used a field goal as time expired to avoid a double-digit loss at home to Virginia Tech. But there is no denying that the loss to the Hokies was an improvement, and then came a win at Syracuse. This screams potential trap game, which might explain why the betting line is a little closer than I originally anticipated. However, ultimately, I think NC State simply proves to be a better team and emerges with a 29-21 win. Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24) Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29) Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21)

Justin H. Williams